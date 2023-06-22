DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Holdings Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in DICE Therapeutics were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,463,000 after purchasing an additional 666,503 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,555 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 187,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded DICE Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

DICE opened at $46.59 on Thursday. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.69.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Judice sold 13,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $499,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Judice sold 13,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $499,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $572,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,083.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,893,009. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.