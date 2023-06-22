DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Securities

SVB Securities downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DICE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DICE Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.60.

NASDAQ DICE opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.69.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 151,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $4,153,107.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,561,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,297,928.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Lu Timothy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 151,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $4,153,107.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,561,060 shares in the company, valued at $180,297,928.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,960 shares of company stock worth $5,893,009. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DICE Therapeutics by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

