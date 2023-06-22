DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DICE has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of DICE Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of DICE Therapeutics to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.60.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DICE opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. DICE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

Insider Activity at DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 151,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $4,153,107.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,561,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,297,928.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 151,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $4,153,107.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,561,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,297,928.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $493,071.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,893,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DICE. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after buying an additional 1,640,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after buying an additional 1,569,206 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,797,000 after buying an additional 1,450,555 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,422,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,390,000.

About DICE Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.