DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.60.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.69.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $572,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,503,083.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $572,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,503,083.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 151,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $4,153,107.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,561,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,297,928.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 162,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,893,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 302.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

