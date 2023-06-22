Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.82

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.82 and traded as high as $28.59. Digimarc shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 68,824 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $569.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82.

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 183.02%. The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew Walter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Digimarc by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Digimarc by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digimarc by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 106,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Digimarc by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Digimarc by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

