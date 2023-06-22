DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

Piper Sandler cut shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DOCN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded DigitalOcean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,661.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,214 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after buying an additional 224,357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

