Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $691.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.45 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,150 shares of company stock worth $53,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,626,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after acquiring an additional 58,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 744,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

