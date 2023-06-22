Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Shares Down 5%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 25,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 21,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x by 41.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x

The Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (CLDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx USA Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted US equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLDL was launched on Jan 8, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

