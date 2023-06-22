Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $42.00

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.00, but opened at $38.60. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 1,225,521 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $513.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YINN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 110,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 232,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.