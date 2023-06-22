Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.50 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 89.15 ($1.14). 922,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,623,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.15).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.86) target price on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102. The company has a market cap of £865.92 million, a P/E ratio of -151.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.06.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Diversified Energy

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is -2,372.88%.

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Robert Hutson purchased 176,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £148,638.84 ($190,196.85). In other Diversified Energy news, insider Robert Hutson purchased 176,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £148,638.84 ($190,196.85). Also, insider Bradley Grafton Gray sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.23), for a total value of £240,000 ($307,101.73). 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Rating)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.