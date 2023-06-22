Diversified Trust Co Acquires 30,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teramo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,790,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after buying an additional 1,239,518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 1,247.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 715,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 426,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 621,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 318,543 shares in the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNMR opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $264.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 31.32% and a negative net margin of 377.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 356,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,895.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

