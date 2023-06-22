Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 959.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,635 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 901,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,100,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 699,206 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $50,246.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,828.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,462,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $187,142,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $50,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,828.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 708,824 shares of company stock worth $17,062,542. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

