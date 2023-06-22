Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $3,670,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $937.93 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $591.76 and a 1 year high of $964.58. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $920.18 and a 200-day moving average of $860.28.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

