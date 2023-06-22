Diversified Trust Co Buys 2,093 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 140.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $244.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.77 and its 200 day moving average is $231.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

