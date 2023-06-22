Diversified Trust Co Buys 2,144 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761,361 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,731 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,233 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,795,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,835 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after buying an additional 396,682 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MMP stock opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.