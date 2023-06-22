Diversified Trust Co Buys 361 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,260,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,022,000 after acquiring an additional 58,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,367,000 after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $174.50 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.03%.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

