Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.13 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

