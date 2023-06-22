Diversified Trust Co Decreases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,883,000 after acquiring an additional 248,837 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,612,000 after purchasing an additional 566,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,233,000 after buying an additional 440,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,639,000 after buying an additional 95,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,188,000 after buying an additional 91,387 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.84. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

