Diversified Trust Co Has $711,000 Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

CRUS opened at $75.93 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.53.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

