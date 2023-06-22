Diversified Trust Co Has $776,000 Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Asana were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Asana by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Asana by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after acquiring an additional 477,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Insider Transactions at Asana

Asana Stock Down 5.7 %

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $974,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,312,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,053,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $974,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,312,803 shares in the company, valued at $958,053,009.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,752,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ASAN opened at $22.81 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The business had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Asana’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.