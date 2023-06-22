Diversified Trust Co Has $804,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NetApp were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,383,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 628.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,783,000 after purchasing an additional 930,506 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,359,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 123.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after buying an additional 553,689 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

NetApp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.01. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $79.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,202,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $747,585. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

