Diversified Trust Co Has $818,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $169.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.34. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

