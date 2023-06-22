Diversified Trust Co Has $969,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MSCI were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

MSCI opened at $474.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.48 and its 200-day moving average is $506.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

