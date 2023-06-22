Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,055 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,752,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,345,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,572,000 after buying an additional 120,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock opened at $135.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.59. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $63.64 and a one year high of $135.66.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 4.41%.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $926,077 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

