Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,366 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $548,409,000 after acquiring an additional 617,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,702,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,110,000 after purchasing an additional 508,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 456,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after buying an additional 377,858 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

