Diversified Trust Co Purchases 7,463 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 136.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $820,529.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $820,529.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,316,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $436,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,652 shares of company stock worth $2,457,701 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $80.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.51. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.92.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.28. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.90 million. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

M/I Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.