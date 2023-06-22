Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fluor were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Fluor’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FLR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

