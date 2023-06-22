Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,226 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Rapid7 by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Rapid7 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Rapid7 by 267.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.11. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $74.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.34 million. Analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

