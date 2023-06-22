Diversified Trust Co Sells 23,500 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ternium were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ternium by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 172,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $3,565,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 117,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 52,931 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Ternium Stock Performance

Ternium stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

