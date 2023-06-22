Diversified Trust Co Sells 286 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $152.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.00. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $122.42 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

