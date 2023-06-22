Diversified Trust Co Sells 328 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $289.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

