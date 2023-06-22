Diversified Trust Co Sells 678 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Intuit by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 28,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 99,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,425,000 after purchasing an additional 24,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Intuit by 68.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $450.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $435.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

