Diversified Trust Co Sells 7,617 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Shares of SO opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.61. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

