Diversified Trust Co Trims Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after acquiring an additional 109,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,770,000 after acquiring an additional 84,788 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,718,000 after buying an additional 59,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.11.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

FDS stock opened at $423.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $353.12 and a one year high of $474.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

