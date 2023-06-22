Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

D opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

