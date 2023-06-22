Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Shares Up 0.3%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.43. 9,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 4,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.34.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.