Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.52. Approximately 1,012 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 million, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.63% of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (DFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Tactical High Yield index. The fund is a fund of funds that tactically allocates exposure to high yield ETFs or US Treasury ETFs based on daily buy-sell signal. DFHY was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

