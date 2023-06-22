Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE:LPG opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.13. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $25.56.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,653,821.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

