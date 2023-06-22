DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN) Shares Down 1.2%

DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.37. 4,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 13,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.
DriveWealth Power Saver ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.
