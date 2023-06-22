Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.14.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $26.28.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $59,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,786,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $59,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,786,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $12,901,259.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,997,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 708,824 shares of company stock worth $17,062,542. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,645,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,925,000 after purchasing an additional 576,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dropbox by 378.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 901,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 29.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

