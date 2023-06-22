DUET Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUET) Stock Price Up 0.1%

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 70,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of DUET Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,732,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

