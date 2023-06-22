DWF Group (LON:DWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.05) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 189.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

DWF Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DWF opened at GBX 55.20 ($0.71) on Tuesday. DWF Group has a 52-week low of GBX 47.13 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.50 ($1.32). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.18. The stock has a market cap of £188.71 million, a PE ratio of 690.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52.

DWF Group Company Profile

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

