e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Up 3.9% After Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $120.00. The company traded as high as $111.86 and last traded at $111.38. Approximately 294,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 978,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.19.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ELF. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $121.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,994,425.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,583 shares of company stock worth $22,326,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.48.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

