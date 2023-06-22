E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Shares Up 1.3%

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.27. 26,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 131,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.24.

E3 Lithium Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of C$153.27 million, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.04.

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Ltd., a resource company with mineral properties, focuses on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines contained in its mineral properties. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Ltd. in July 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

