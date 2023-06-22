Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.8% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day moving average is $136.39.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
