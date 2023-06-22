Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.2% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 60,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 73.3% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.68. The company has a market capitalization of $425.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.