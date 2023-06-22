Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.2% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 60,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 73.3% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.68. The company has a market capitalization of $425.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Further Reading
