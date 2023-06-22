East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) vs. Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Critical Survey

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Rating) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agricultural Bank of China N/A N/A N/A East West Bancorp 40.38% 20.71% 1.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Agricultural Bank of China and East West Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agricultural Bank of China 0 0 1 0 3.00 East West Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50

Dividends

East West Bancorp has a consensus price target of $71.13, indicating a potential upside of 37.60%. Given East West Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Agricultural Bank of China.

Agricultural Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 47.5%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Agricultural Bank of China pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and East West Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agricultural Bank of China N/A N/A N/A $0.56 0.67 East West Bancorp $2.62 billion 2.79 $1.13 billion $8.53 6.06

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Agricultural Bank of China. Agricultural Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Agricultural Bank of China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of East West Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Agricultural Bank of China on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agricultural Bank of China

(Get Rating)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. The company's loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, and equipment financing, as well as financing services to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Asia. It also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.