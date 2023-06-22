Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

