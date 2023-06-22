Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.98

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.98 and traded as high as $23.40. Ebix shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 260,787 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBIX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ebix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $696.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.76 million for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ebix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,682,000 after purchasing an additional 147,280 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 152,384 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,921,000 after acquiring an additional 132,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

