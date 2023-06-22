Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CF. Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised Canaccord Genuity Group from a “tender” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canaccord Genuity Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.91.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE CF opened at C$8.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.09. The company has a market cap of C$822.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$430.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.30 million. Analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.285489 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.